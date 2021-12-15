Survival Minimum Expenditure basket and Multi-Purpose Cash Assistance Transfer Value for Iraq - Technical Guidance Note

Introduction and background

The Cash Working Group (CWG) has facilitated a revision of the Survival Minimum Expenditure basket (SMEB) during the last quarter of 2021. The SMEB requires the identification and quantification of goods and services for ensuring that a household’s minimum survival needs only are addressed. Items included in a SMEB are those which can be monetized and are accessible at adequate quality through local markets. A SMEB is inherently multisectoral and based on the average cost of the items composing the basket.

Since December 2020, the local currency experienced a devaluation which directly impacted the market prices. During the last quarter of 2021, the devaluation has been stabilized and the CWG identified the need for a revision of the existing SMEB.

The SMEB is a starting point and serves as benchmark to calculate transfer values for Cash and Voucher Assistance (CVA). In Iraq, the SMEB has been used in the past years to directly set the transfer value for Multi-Purpose Cash Assistance (MPCA). The SMEB also provides guidance to other CVA partners to set-up transfer values that cover sector specific or multi-sectorial needs.

The CWG facilitated the design of the first SMEB in Iraq in 2016. Since then, there have been three revisions to the SMEB, in 2018, 2019, and 2020, based on regular price and market monitoring and needs analyses. While the main components of each of the SMEBs remained generally consistent, there were minor modifications to prices and quantities of specific components. Despite the SMEB value evolving, the cash transfer value has remained the same over the past years at 480,000 IQD per household based on different considerations agreed at the time of the revisions.

This document outlines the methodology and process of the 2021 revision of the SMEB conducted during the last quarter of 2021. The aim is to document the revision process and to explain the recommended transfer value set for MPCA. The document also provides guidance to help other CVA partners in setting transfer values for sectorial assistance.