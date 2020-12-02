Supporting the return of displaced populations in Ninewa Plain and Western Ninewa

USAID is supporting the return of displaced populations from ethnic and religious minorities through an integrated, multi-sectoral approach that tailors services to the unique needs of the communities that call this region home.

Project Snapshot

Implementing Partner: International Organization for Migration (IOM) with sub-awardees Samaritan's Purse and Yazda

International Organization for Migration (IOM) with sub-awardees Samaritan's Purse and Yazda Duration: September 2018 - September 2022

September 2018 - September 2022 Budget: $27.5 million

$27.5 million Locations: Ninewa Plain (Qaraqosh, Nimrod, Bashiqa, Tel Kayf) and western Ninewa (Sinjar and Sinuni)

Context

The occupation of the so-called Islamic State of Syria and Iraq (ISIS) left the Ninewa governorate in a state of ruin, with significant destruction to housing, essential services and other infrastructure in many areas. The severe living conditions, as well as continued security concerns and loss of livelihood,, have impeded members from persecuted ethnic and religious minorities from safely returning, thereby contributing to a continuation of protracted displacement for these and other populations.

USAID RESPONSE

USAID is supporting the return of displaced populations from ethnic and religious minorities in Ninewa Plain and western Ninewa through an integrated, multi-sectoral approach that tailors services to the unique needs of historically Christian, Yazidi, and other minority communities that call this region home. The project includes activities to build livelihoods, community peacebuilding, education, and psychosocial services. USAID also is helping to rehabilitate destroyed or damaged homes for internally displaced persons (IDPs), including religious and ethnic minorities, and delivers competitive grants to small and medium enterprises through the Enterprise Development Fund to boost business recovery and create jobs.

Achievements to Date

Shelter rehabilitation:

360 houses have been rehabilitated in Hamdaniya and Sinjar.

Economic recovery:

50 businesses received grants through the Enterprise Development Fund ranging from $5,000 to $50,000, allowing them to grow their businesses and hire new employees, and 71 microenterprises were supported with in-kind or cash assistance to improve or start their business

Over 150 individuals have benefitted from individual livelihood assistance, including business support packages, job placements, vocational training, and on-the-job training.

Mental health and social cohesion: