26 Feb 2018

With support from Japan, UNICEF is responding the recovery needs of children in areas worst hit by violence in Iraq [EN/AR]

Report
from UN Children's Fund
Published on 26 Feb 2018
preview
Download PDF (331.49 KB)Arabic version

Baghdad, 26 January 2018— Although the immediate violence has come to an end, the needs of children in Iraq remain immense – 4 million children need assistance.

Families in conflict affected areas or those returning to their areas of origin are facing massive challenges in rebuilding their lives.

While access to basic services is slowly improving, many neighborhoods in Ninewa, Anbar, Kirkuk and Salah Al-Din do not have sufficient number of schools or learning spaces nor do they have daily access to safe water.

“Hundreds of schools have been heavily damaged and are no longer fit for purpose. Those schools that are functional are operating in two or three shifts to accommodate the needs of children,” said Peter Hawkins, UNICEF’s Representative in Iraq.

A new contribution of 5.1 million USD from the Government of Japan will enable UNICEF to rehabilitate damaged schools in areas worst hit by the violence, train teachers, provide learning materials and improve access to clean drinking water for over 500,000 people.

The generous contribution will also enable UNICEF to sustain its humanitarian support to displaced children and their families living in camps.

“It is the fourth year in a row since Japan started the assistance for vulnerable Iraqi and Syrian people affected by the violence in these countries through its Supplementary Budget. This assistance shows Japan’s strong and faithful commitment to addressing the basic needs in the camps and the areas of return in Iraq,” said Mr. Fumio Iwai, Japan’s Ambassador to Iraq.

“The assistance to UNICEF comes as part of the new package of humanitarian and stabilization efforts to Iraq amounting to approximately $100 million. Japan is determined to serve displaced people, returnees and refugees as well as host communities in Iraq, while supporting Iraq’s efforts for its development”.

In coordination with the Government of Iraq, UNICEF is providing basic services in former conflict-affected areas and in camps for the displaced, and providing protection and psychosocial assistance to all children in need.

#

Notes to editors

In 2017, UNICEF and partners;
Provided safe water for more than 1.8 million vulnerable people. At its peak in June, UNICEF trucked around 4 million litres of water daily to 570,000 people in East and West Mosul City.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Improved Training section makes it easier to find the opportunities you are looking for

KEY POINTS

We’ve improved our search filters to make finding training opportunities easier.

New tabs allow you to discover free and online courses in one click.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.