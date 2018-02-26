With support from Japan, UNICEF is responding the recovery needs of children in areas worst hit by violence in Iraq [EN/AR]

Baghdad, 26 January 2018— Although the immediate violence has come to an end, the needs of children in Iraq remain immense – 4 million children need assistance.

Families in conflict affected areas or those returning to their areas of origin are facing massive challenges in rebuilding their lives.

While access to basic services is slowly improving, many neighborhoods in Ninewa, Anbar, Kirkuk and Salah Al-Din do not have sufficient number of schools or learning spaces nor do they have daily access to safe water.

“Hundreds of schools have been heavily damaged and are no longer fit for purpose. Those schools that are functional are operating in two or three shifts to accommodate the needs of children,” said Peter Hawkins, UNICEF’s Representative in Iraq.

A new contribution of 5.1 million USD from the Government of Japan will enable UNICEF to rehabilitate damaged schools in areas worst hit by the violence, train teachers, provide learning materials and improve access to clean drinking water for over 500,000 people.

The generous contribution will also enable UNICEF to sustain its humanitarian support to displaced children and their families living in camps.

“It is the fourth year in a row since Japan started the assistance for vulnerable Iraqi and Syrian people affected by the violence in these countries through its Supplementary Budget. This assistance shows Japan’s strong and faithful commitment to addressing the basic needs in the camps and the areas of return in Iraq,” said Mr. Fumio Iwai, Japan’s Ambassador to Iraq.

“The assistance to UNICEF comes as part of the new package of humanitarian and stabilization efforts to Iraq amounting to approximately $100 million. Japan is determined to serve displaced people, returnees and refugees as well as host communities in Iraq, while supporting Iraq’s efforts for its development”.

In coordination with the Government of Iraq, UNICEF is providing basic services in former conflict-affected areas and in camps for the displaced, and providing protection and psychosocial assistance to all children in need.

