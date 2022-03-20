With the support of the European Union, the section of the FAO / Ministry of Agriculture attracted senior officials and many visitors in the Baghdad International Agricultural Fair [EN/AR]

Under the patronage of His Excellency the Prime Minister, Mr. Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, His Excellency the Minister of Agriculture, Eng. Muhammad Al-Khafaji, inaugurated the activities of the thirteenth agricultural week on the grounds of the Baghdad International Fair, under the slogan "Protecting and Supporting the Agricultural Product is a Guarantee to Achieve Sustainable Food Security" for the period from 19 to 25 March 2022. Also present was His Excellency the Minister Youth and Sports, members of the Iraqi Parliament and the FAO Representative in Iraq Dr. Salah ElHajj Hassan, the president and members of the agricultural associations, as well as a large number of farmers, officials and those interested in agricultural affairs.

Activities of the projects funded by the European Union in Iraq and implemented by FAO in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture witnessed a large number of visitors by presenting a wide range of distinguished Iraqi products processed by rural women through the milk value chain development program. Visitors were exposed to tasting many products. In addition, explanations and extension leaflets were distributed.

Ministers of Agriculture, Youth and Sports acknowledged FAO efforts to improve Iraqi products at all levels while introducing innovations in selected value chains. On the other hand, FAO representative highlighted that such efforts are within the FAO and EU strategy to improve livelihoods, create more opportunities for youth, empower rural women and encourage investment and private sector role in rural areas.

Dr. Salah thanked the European Union for their continuous support and partners working in the Ministry of Agriculture for their cooperation in the implementation of these strategic projects promoting the development of the agricultural sector.

The aim of this 2022 agricultural week is to exchange experiences and find plans and projects to support the country’s economy, programed activities are an important link between the public and private sector to introduce agricultural and animal products, mechanization, sprinklers, feed, fertilizers, poultry projects, veterinary medicines, horticultural projects, technologies for combating desertification, new varieties of seeds to support national food security.