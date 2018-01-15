15 Jan 2018

Suicide attack in Baghdad kills at least 25, wounds 63, govt says

from Reuters - Thomson Reuters Foundation
Published on 15 Jan 2018

Two men detonate vests packed with explosives in attack targeting commercial area of Baghdad (Updates throughout with increased death toll, adds details on location of attack, background)

BAGHDAD, Jan 15 (Reuters) - At least 25 people were killed and 63 wounded in a twin suicide bombing in central Baghdad on Monday, the Iraqi health ministry said on its Facebook page.

