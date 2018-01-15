Suicide attack in Baghdad kills at least 25, wounds 63, govt says
Two men detonate vests packed with explosives in attack targeting commercial area of Baghdad (Updates throughout with increased death toll, adds details on location of attack, background)
BAGHDAD, Jan 15 (Reuters) - At least 25 people were killed and 63 wounded in a twin suicide bombing in central Baghdad on Monday, the Iraqi health ministry said on its Facebook page.
