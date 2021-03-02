Strategic and Operational Guidance for Humanitarian Response in Informal Sites/Settlements - Strategic Guidance and Principles for the Response in Informal Sites

Background

About 1 million IDPs in Iraq live outside of formal camps. The humanitarian response in out-of-camp locations has traditionally had a lower reach than in camp locations. In 2020, only 71 per cent of out-ofcamp IDPs were reached with the assistance that was planned for them in the 2020 HRP. At the same time, all IDPs in formal camps were reached with assistance.

As of October 2020, prior to the latest camp closures, about 104,000 of the one million out-of-camp IDPs had been identified as living in 575 informal sites across the country. This figure is believed to be an underestimation. Moreover, as formal camps are closed, consolidated or reclassified into informal sites, the number of IDPs in need living in formal camps will decrease, while the number of people living in outof-camp and return locations, including in informal sites, is expected to continue to increase.

IDPs outside formal camps may resort to living in informal sites for a variety of reasons, including inability to find alternative adequate living conditions from where they can access basic services; engage in livelihood opportunities to meet their basic needs; or receive some form of protection against various physical or psychological threats, including harsh weather conditions, violence and other safety concerns.

The international community remains supportive of the government’s desire to end the displacement crisis in Iraq, and to support the remaining IDPs to find durable solutions, while at the same time humanitarian partners will continue to respond to address the humanitarian needs for as long as required.