Statement on U.S./Iraq/GCC Cooperation

The text of the following statement was released by the Governments of the United States of America, the Republic of Iraq and the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The Government of Iraq, Gulf Cooperation Council, and United States have renewed their full support for the Gulf Cooperation Council Interconnection Authority (GCCIA) project to connect the electricity grids of Iraq and the GCC. The United States is committed to facilitating this project and providing support where needed.

This project will provide much-needed electricity to the people of Iraq and support Iraq’s economic development, particularly in the southern provinces.

The Government of Iraq, Gulf Cooperation Council, and United States look forward to increased close economic and energy cooperation between the United States, Iraq, and the GCC countries, as a basis for peace, development, and prosperity in the region.

The Government of Iraq, Gulf Cooperation Council, and United States called for the speedy and full implementation of the pledges made in 2018 by the international community at the Kuwait International Conference for the Reconstruction of Iraq.