Statement by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), 28 July 2020 [EN/AR/KU]

Baghdad, 28 July 2020 - In response to claims circulating that UN Special Representative for Iraq (SRSG) Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert made a statement to the UN Security Council regarding the recent demonstrations, the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) asserts that the SRSG did not submit any report or statement to the Security Council on these demonstrations. UNAMI is monitoring the situation and stands by the right of demonstrators to peacefully express their legitimate demands. Now, as always, we call for peaceful demonstrators to be protected.

