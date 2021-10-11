Statement by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq, on the Iraqi elections [EN/AR/KU]

The 10th of October was a day for all Iraqis. We are pleased to note that the elections proceeded smoothly and featured significant technical and procedural improvements, although the turnout was disappointing to many.

It is also important to recognize the significance of yesterday’s elections: the realization of a demand that Iraqis have consistently voiced for two years, and the fifth elections in the history of Iraq’s young democracy. The United Nations stood by all Iraqis, in advance of and on Election Day, and will continue to do so in the days ahead.

The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) deserves credit for working hard to organize yesterday’s elections. We also commend the great efforts of Iraq’s security forces on polling day.

As we have repeatedly emphasized, elections are not an objective in and of themselves. They are a means to an end, and that end is improved governance. The Iraqi people deserve nothing less. Time is of the essence.