06 Feb 2020

Statement by UNFPA-UN Women on the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation - UNFPA, UN Women reiterate call to protect girls in Iraq from FGM [EN/AR/KU]

Report
from United Nations Population Fund, UN Women
Published on 06 Feb 2020
preview
Download PDF (187.59 KB)English version
preview
Download PDF (210.44 KB)Arabic version
preview
Download PDF (239.15 KB)Kurdish version

While living in a world free of violence is a right to all, more than 200 million women and girls across the world have been forced to undergo the painful practice of Female Genital Mutilation.

Female Genital Mutilation is not only a practice rooted in gender inequality, but is also a practice that limits girls and women from realising their rights and potential in health, education and income.

In 2019, world leaders gathered at the International Conference for Population and Development in Nairobi, Kenya, to make bold commitments to transform the world by ending all maternal deaths, unmet need for family planning and gender-based violence and harmful practices against women and girls by 2030. Six out of ten commitments made were to address gender-based violence and harmful practices, including the elimination of female genital mutilation.

Yet in 2020, 4.1 million girls remain at risk of being cut.

In Iraq, more specifically in the Kurdistan Region, UNFPA estimates that 10 per cent of girls aged under 14 could have been cut in 2018, the average age of cutting being five years old. In addition to being unnecessary and painful, this harmful practice has no health benefits for girls whatsoever. In fact, girls who undergo female genital mutilation face short-term complications such as severe pain, shock, excessive bleeding, infections, and difficulty in passing urine, as well as long-term consequences for their sexual and reproductive and mental health.

With only a decade remaining for achieving SDG Target 5.3, which calls for the elimination of harmful practices including female genital mutilation by 2030, we need to galvanize the global movement to accelerate efforts to eliminate female genital mutilation.

Today, on the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation, we reiterate our call to the relevant authorities in Iraq, especially the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, to work together to end FGM through the implementation of the Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) Communication for Behavioural Impact (COMBI) plan: Ending female genital mutilation means empowering women and girls to be healthy, stay in school, make choices and contribute to the economy, as committed by the Government of Iraq at the Nairobi Summit.

Dr Oluremi Sogunro, Representative, UNFPA Iraq Dina Zorba, Representative, UN Women Iraq

For more information, please contact:

Salwa Moussa, UNFPA Iraq, Communications Specialist, smoussa@unfpa.org Samir Barhoum, UN Women Iraq, Communication Officer, samir.barhoum@unwomen.org

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.