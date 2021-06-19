Statement by UNAMI DSRSG Ingibjörg Sólrún Gísladóttir on the International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict [EN/AR/KU]

BAGHDAD, 19 June 2021: Today, the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) reaffirms its commitment to the elimination of sexual violence in conflict.

The enactment of the Yazidi Survivors Law in March this year was a major step in addressing the needs of survivors of atrocities committed by the so-called Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL). The law provides for reparations, care for survivors and their rehabilitation into society. The full implementation of the law is essential. Survivors should be enabled to access all relevant benefits contained in the law.

I encourage the Iraqi authorities to redouble efforts to ensure perpetrators are held accountable for these atrocious crimes, and to ensure that sufficient resources, including financial and human resources, are made available to meet the needs of all survivors of conflict-related sexual violence.

As we commemorate this important day, we honor the victims and survivors of sexual violence, and pay tribute to those working towards prevention and accountability.

