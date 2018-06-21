21 Jun 2018

Statement by UN Special Representative to Iraq Kubiš on Federal Court Ruling on Amendment to Elections Law [EN/AR/KU]

Report
from UN Assistance Mission for Iraq
Published on 21 Jun 2018
preview
Download PDF (227.39 KB)English version
preview
Download PDF (183.62 KB)Arabic version
preview
Download PDF (248.26 KB)Kurdish version

Baghdad, 21 June 2018 – The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) takes note of the ruling issued today by the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court regarding the third amendment to the election law adopted by the Council of Representatives on 6 June 2018.

The United Nations reiterates its readiness to continue providing advice, support and assistance to the elections management bodies in line with UNAMI’s mandate, and to deploy additional resources at the request of the Board of Judges, which the Higher Judicial Council has appointed in conformity with the amended law.

The Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq, Mr. Ján Kubiš, is confident that the Board of Judges will develop such modalities of recount that will enable them to conduct the work as expeditiously as possible and in a fully transparent way, that will increase public confidence in the election process, enhance its integrity, deliver electoral justice and contribute to the legitimacy of the results of the elections. That will allow the rapid certification of the final results that would lead to a speedy establishment of the next Council of Representatives and formation of the future government.

The Special Representative calls on all political actors and their supporters to respect the law, and to remain committed to resolving any electoral disputes peacefully and adjudicate verifiable complaints through the appropriate legal channels and mechanisms, in support of the electoral and political process and democracy in Iraq.

For more information, please contact: Mr. Samir Ghattas, Director of Public Information/Spokesperson

United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq, Phone: +964 790 193 1281, Email: ghattass@un.orgghattass@un.org

or the UNAMI Public Information Office: unami-information@un.orgunami-information@un.org

United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI)
Public Information Office (PIO) - Baghdad Phone: +39 083 105 2640 or +39 083 105 2644

Email: unami-information@un.orgunami-information@un.org

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.