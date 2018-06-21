Statement by UN Special Representative to Iraq Kubiš on Federal Court Ruling on Amendment to Elections Law [EN/AR/KU]

Baghdad, 21 June 2018 – The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) takes note of the ruling issued today by the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court regarding the third amendment to the election law adopted by the Council of Representatives on 6 June 2018.

The United Nations reiterates its readiness to continue providing advice, support and assistance to the elections management bodies in line with UNAMI’s mandate, and to deploy additional resources at the request of the Board of Judges, which the Higher Judicial Council has appointed in conformity with the amended law.

The Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq, Mr. Ján Kubiš, is confident that the Board of Judges will develop such modalities of recount that will enable them to conduct the work as expeditiously as possible and in a fully transparent way, that will increase public confidence in the election process, enhance its integrity, deliver electoral justice and contribute to the legitimacy of the results of the elections. That will allow the rapid certification of the final results that would lead to a speedy establishment of the next Council of Representatives and formation of the future government.

The Special Representative calls on all political actors and their supporters to respect the law, and to remain committed to resolving any electoral disputes peacefully and adjudicate verifiable complaints through the appropriate legal channels and mechanisms, in support of the electoral and political process and democracy in Iraq.

For more information, please contact: Mr. Samir Ghattas, Director of Public Information/Spokesperson

United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq, Phone: +964 790 193 1281, Email: ghattass@un.orgghattass@un.org

or the UNAMI Public Information Office: unami-information@un.orgunami-information@un.org

United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI)

Public Information Office (PIO) - Baghdad Phone: +39 083 105 2640 or +39 083 105 2644

Email: unami-information@un.orgunami-information@un.org