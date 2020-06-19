Statement by UN Iraq Special Representative Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert on the International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict [EN/AR/KU]

Baghdad, 19 June 2020 - Today, the United Nations in Iraq commemorates the International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict, adopted by the UN General Assembly in 2015.

This year’s theme “The impact of COVID-19 on survivors of conflict-related sexual violence” recognizes the additional challenges that this global pandemic has brought on this vulnerable segment of the population. In the necessary fight against COVID-19, our collective efforts must ensure that survivors of conflict-related sexual violence are not left behind; their circumstances must not be worsened by the pandemic. The United Nations acknowledges the efforts of the Government of Iraq to address concerns affecting survivors of conflict-related sexual violence. The Draft Yazidi Survivors Law, for example, recognizes and responds to the atrocities committed against Yazidi women held in captivity by Da’esh.

As we commemorate this important day under difficult circumstances, I salute the resilience of survivors and their determination to overcome all the hardships they have endured.

I call upon all stakeholders to remain vigilant and reaffirm their commitment to addressing the needs of survivors of conflict-related sexual violence.

