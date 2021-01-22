Statement from the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert on the terrorist attacks in Baghdad on 21 January 2021

“I am deeply shocked and outraged by the calculated brutality and wickedness of the double suicide attacks at Tayaran Square – bombs deliberately detonated to cause wanton killing and injuring of civilians. On behalf of the whole UN family in Iraq, I wish to express our heartfelt condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in these attacks. I also wish a rapid recovery to those who have been injured.

Iraqis have been tested time and again by those who would seek to bring chaos and oppression to their country. They have suffered immensely from terrorism in the past and have sacrificed much to liberate their land from its scourge. Once again, the Iraqi people will not be cowed by these cowardly attacks. Now is the time for unity and all national efforts must focus on ensuring the security of the people. Those responsible for this heinous act must be held fully accountable. The resilience and unity of Iraq’s people always prevail, and such despicable acts will not weaken Iraq’s march towards stability and prosperity.

The United Nations will continue to support Iraq and its people in the quest for a stable and peaceful future.”

