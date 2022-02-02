STATEMENT – Remnants of war are as deadly for children as war itself [EN/AR/KU]

BAGHDAD, 2 February 2022. – “4 children have died (3 boys and 1 girl) and 2 have been maimed over the last week, as a result of incidents related to explosive ordnances in two locations in Iraq. UNICEF expresses its deep sorrow and condolences to the children’s families, friends, and communities.

“Tragically, as reported in a UNICEF statementlast August, this is not an isolated loss of children’s lives - In 2021, 125 children were killed or maimed by explosive remnants of war (ERW) and unexploded ordnance, from which 52 children were killed and 73 were maimed. Stronger concerted efforts are needed to reduce the increasing impact of these explosives, especially in boys, as the number of children casualties grew 67 percent compared to 2020 (79 children for that year, including 61 boys.

“These events occurred in Babel province and Baghdad and happened while children were doing daily chores, such as collecting wood. UNICEF reminds all stakeholders that the need to uphold child safety must remain the primary consideration in all contexts. ERW continues to be a primary reason for the civilian casualties, with children being especially vulnerable – their smaller size makes them more likely to receive the full impact of the blast, making it even more lethal.

“UNICEF continues to work on providing victim assistance, provide referral services to medical treatment and psychosocial support when needed.

“UNICEF urges all parties to accelerate every effort to clear existing mines and unexploded ordnance and promote victim assistance, and to uphold children’s right to a safe and protective environment.

“UNICEF also urges the Government of Iraq and the donor community to support the scale-up and provision of Explosive Ordnance Risk Education activities so that children and other community members receive explosive ordnance risk education in schools and communities in all areas previously affected by conflict in Iraq.”

