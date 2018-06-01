Statement from the Polish Presidency of the UN Security Council for May on Iraq

New York, 31 May 2018 – Following the discussion on the report of the United Nations Secretary-General on Iraq and briefing of Special Representative of the Secretary-General (SRSG) Ján Kubiš on Iraq on 30 May 2018, the Polish Presidency of the Security Council for May 2018 issued the following Press Statement:

"The members of the Security Council congratulate the Iraqi people on the safe and successful conduct of the May 12th parliamentary elections, Iraq's first since its military victory over ISIL, also known as Da'esh.

Council members call on all political entities to work together to support the political process, and urge Iraq's Independent High Electoral Commission to investigate all credible complaints concerning the electoral process, with the aim of further strengthening and reaffirming Iraq's national unity, sovereignty, and independence.

The members of the Security Council underscored in this regard the importance of national reconciliation, inclusive national institutions, full participation of women, accountability, and respect for the rights of all components of Iraqi society, in keeping with the values set forth in the Iraqi constitution.

Finally, Council members reiterated their support for the ongoing efforts of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Iraq (UNAMI) and SRSG Ján Kubiš."