Statement from the Office the Deputy Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq/Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator for Iraq [EN/AR]

Baghdad – The Government of Iraq has announced its intention to close multiple camps for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Iraq by the end of 2020. Several camp closures and consolidations have taken place within the last several days, and the Government has signaled that more should be expected.

These decisions are taken independently of the United Nations, which is not involved in governmental determinations regarding the status of IDP camps. Primary responsibility for the protection and welfare of IDPs rests with national governments and local authorities.

The United Nations supports IDP returns that are safe, dignified, voluntary and sustainable. The UN maintains its mandate to coordinate with the Government on issues of humanitarian assistance and is working to ensure that IDPs who have left camps and are returning home have access to necessary support while en route and upon arrival.

The United Nations is tracking developments closely and has been in constant communication with the Government of Iraq on planning for longer term durable solutions for all vulnerable IDPs in Iraq.

