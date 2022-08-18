Statement by Humanitarian Coordinator for Iraq Irena Vojáčková-Sollorano on World Humanitarian Day [EN/AR/KU]

Baghdad, 18 August 2022 - On World Humanitarian Day, we recognize with appreciation and gratitude the efforts and contributions made by humanitarian workers in Iraq who have supported millions of Internally Displaced People in recent years.

With humanitarian needs decreasing, humanitarian partners in Iraq are working jointly with the Government of Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government to ensure a smooth transition from humanitarian assistance towards durable solutions efforts within the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) to which the Government of Iraq and the UN Country Team are committed to.

World Humanitarian Day pays tribute to the world’s humanitarian workers who tirelessly provide life-saving assistance to people in need. It is marked annually to memorialize the 22 colleagues who lost their lives in the attack on UN headquarters in Baghdad on 19 August 2003.

