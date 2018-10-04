04 Oct 2018

Statement attributable to the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General on Iraq [EN/AR/KU]

UN Secretary-General
SG/SM/19276

The Secretary-General congratulates Mr. Barham Salih on his election and swearing in on Tuesday, 2 October as President of the Republic of Iraq. The Secretary-General looks forward to working closely with President Salih on all issues of mutual concern, in accordance with the mandate of the United Nations in Iraq.

The Secretary-General hopes the election of the President will pave the way to the swift formation of an inclusive Government in line with constitutional timelines.

Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General

New York, 3 October 2018

