Statement attributable to the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General - on Iraq, 28 October 2022 [EN/AR/KU]

The Secretary-General welcomes the formation of a new Government in Iraq, led by Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani. He takes note of the appointment of women to three of the 21 ministerial positions filled on 27 October. The Secretary-General hopes the remaining two cabinet positions will be filled swiftly.

The Secretary-General urges the new Government to deliver on the long-standing demands of the people of Iraq for reform, accountability and a better future.

The Secretary-General reaffirms that the United Nations remains fully committed to supporting the Government and people of Iraq.

Stéphane Dujarric,

Spokesman for the Secretary-General New York, 28 October 2022