Statement attributable to the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General on Iraq, 19 July 2021 [EN/AR/KU]

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the horrific bomb attack targeting civilians at a market in Al-Sadr City today. He extends his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government and people of Iraq. He wishes those injured a speedy recovery.

This deadly attack ahead of the Eid al-Adha holiday is a reminder to us all that the scourge of terrorism knows no bounds.

The Secretary-General underlines the need for the perpetrators of this crime to be swiftly brought to justice.

Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General New York, 19 July 2021