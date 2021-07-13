Statement attributable to Sheema Sen Gupta, UNICEF Representative in Iraq [EN/AR]

Baghdad - 13 July 2021 - UNICEF expresses its sincere condolences and extends its sympathy to the victims and families affected by the fire that broke out in the Imam Hussein Teaching Hospital ward for treatment of patients with COVID-19 in Nasiriyah on Monday night.

We acknowledge with sadness the dramatic number of deaths and people wounded.

UNICEF conveys its respect to the families and friends of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured.

UNICEF will continue supporting the health sector in Iraq and calls for all parties to ensure safety in health facilities, especially during a time in which the COVID-19 pandemic is already causing pain and concern to many families.

