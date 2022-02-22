Standardized Indicator Guidance for HRP 2022 Reporting [EN/AR]

DEFINITIONS

Specialized services: refer to those services that require knowledge or skills and are usually undertaken by someone with qualifications to provide the service, including child protection case management, legal services and services for UASC for which there are specific indicators. This includes and is not limited to;

Health/medical services - Includes assessment of the child’s health and medical needs and any treatment provided.

Physical disability services- Support and assistance specifically for the child’s physical disability.

Intellectual disability services - Support and assistance specifically for the child’s intellectual disability.

Assistance with immigration services - Support or assistance provided through liaising with government departments or other assistance regarding immigration issues.

Education services - Support and assistance from the education sector to reintegrate out of school children.

Other services including: food assistance; water assistance; cash transfer assistance etc.

Child protection case management: The process of identifying and helping individual children and families who face child protection concerns through direct social-work type support and information management. It is a way of organizing and carrying outwork to build children’s (and their family’s) sense of safety, wellbeing and resilience in an appropriate, systematic and timely manner through direct support and referrals.

Child Protection legal services: Legal assistance may include representation of the beneficiary before a court or administrative body (e.g. MoDM); assistance with preparing legal documents, contracts o reapplications; informal disputer solution; provision of legal advice or counseling, etc. These services should be provided by licensed legal professionals. Issues covered under CP legal service may include: juvenile detention, custody and/or guardianship determination. Parenting programs: structured training sessions for parents with the main goals of increasing the knowledge, skills, and confidence of parents and reducing the prevalence of emotional, and behavioral problems in children and adolescents using positive discipline methods.

Psychosocial support services: These efforts include culturally and age appropriate, safe, structured and stimulating activities to address a child’s social

CPSC Coordination Team, Iraq Jan. 2022