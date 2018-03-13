13 Mar 2018

SRSG Kubiš visits the Independent High Electoral Commission; discusses IHEC preparations for the COR elections [EN/AR/KU]

Report
from UN Assistance Mission for Iraq
Published on 13 Mar 2018
preview
Download PDF (207.74 KB)Arabic version
preview
Download PDF (154.74 KB)Kurdish version

Baghdad, 13 March 2018 – The Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General (SRSG) for Iraq, Mr. Ján Kubiš, met today with the Board of Commissioners of the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) at the IHEC Headquarters in Baghdad. The IHEC Commissioners provided updates on the status of the preparations for the Council of Representatives elections set for 12 May, on the progress achieved but also on the existing challenges. The SRSG confirmed UN commitment to provide continuous advice, support and assistance to the IHEC and the Government of Iraq on election preparations, as mandated by the UN Security Council.

The Special Representative applauded the steady progress IHEC made so far in election preparations and appreciated IHEC’s commitment and vigour. The SRSG echoed the need to ensure that the new voting and result management technologies are in place, their use is explained to the stakeholders to enhance the confidence in its credibility that can be reinforced by an audit of the system and its software by a respectable international company. He emphasized the need for IHEC to enact procedures which enable the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) of all categories to vote in the election. Among other discussion topics were measures to ensure participation of women in the elections as well as some issues related to the distribution and use of voter cards.

“I am encouraged to hear that IHEC plans to demonstrate the new result management technology in a nationwide simulation in early April, well before election day. This will allow voters, political parties and civil society to see it working and enable IHEC to correct any issues that may arise,” Mr. Kubiš said. “This and other confidence-building measures as well as accelerated voter education campaign will not doubt open the door to broad participation of the voters in the elections.”

For more information, please contact: Mr. Samir Ghattas, Director of Public Information/Spokesperson
United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq, Phone: +964 790 193 1281, Email: ghattas@un.orgghattas@un.org
or the UNAMI Public Information Office: unami-information@un.orgunami-information@un.org

