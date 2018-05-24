SRSG Kubiš condemns suicide bomb attack in Baghdad [EN/AR/KU]

24 May 2018 – Special Representative of the United Nations SecretaryGeneral for Iraq, Ján Kubiš, strongly condemned the suicide bomb attack that took place in Baghdad on Wednesday, 23 May.

“This attack which targeted innocent civilians is the work of cowards who have no respect for human life and no respect for the Holy Month of Ramadan,” Mr. Kubiš said. “All Iraqis must stand united in rejecting such heinous acts and in working together to consolidate their hard-won democracy.” “My condolences go to the families of the deceased and my warm wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured,” he added.

For more information, please contact: Mr. Khalid Dahab, Deputy Director of Public Information/Deputy Spokesperson, United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq, Phone: +964 790 194 0146, Email: dahab@un.org or the UNAMI Public Information Office: unami-information@un.org