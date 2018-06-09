SRSG Kubiš condemns bombing in Kirkuk [EN/AR/KU]

Baghdad, 9 June 2018 – Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq (SRSG), Ján Kubiš, strongly condemned the bombing that took place late on Friday in Kirkuk.

“This is yet another cowardly attack on innocent civilians as they went about their normal Ramadan business,” SRSG Kubiš said.

“It is clear that those who carried out this cowardly attack do not have any respect of the Holy month of Ramadan, which is meant to be a time of peace and celebrations,” he added.

“My heart goes out to the families of those who lost their lives and my wishes go to the injured for a speedy recovery,” he said.

