02 Oct 2019

SRSG Hennis-Plasschaert visit to Kirkuk

Report
from UN Assistance Mission for Iraq
Published on 30 Sep 2019

Kirkuk, 30 September 2019 - The Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq, Ms. Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, visited Kirkuk Governorate today to meet with Acting Governor Rakan al-Jubouri and discuss the human rights situation and reconstruction needs of the province. Afterwards, she witnessed destroyed buildings in Multaqa village and visited the Kakai community in Topzawa and Ali Saraj villages to assess what would be needed to allow people to return.

More in this video report: https://youtu.be/0XPbMlNpftE

