Shelter Damage Atlas Falluja City Republic of Iraq, July 2021

Overview:

Falluja city, the capital of Falluja district is located in Anbar governorate, 69 kilometers west of Baghdad. It was the first city to fall under the control of the so-called Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in 20141 . Over the course of the conflict, the city sustained significant damage, including to shelter and basic infrastructure. After the city was recaptured in mid-2016, REACH Initiative, in partnership with the United Nations Institute for Training and Research’s (UNITAR’s) satellite application’s programme, detected and classified 2,648 structures into three damage levels (destroyed, severely damaged, moderately damaged) for all 19 neighborhoods of Falluja city. Using imagery from November 2019, REACH and UNITAR sought to assess levels of rehabilitation and identified a round 4 ,278 impacted s ites b eing rehabilitated, reconstructed or constructed.

This atlas therefore presents the scale of damage immediately following the end of military interventions in Falluja with comparisons based on levels of reconstruction/rehabilitation from 2019.