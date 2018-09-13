Shelter Cluster Factsheet: Iraq (Jan. - July 2018)

NEEDS ANALYSIS

As per the IOM-led DTM report, 2.0 million IDPs and 4.0 million Returnees have been identified across the country, from January 2014 tost July 2018.

The number of IDPs keep decreasing (from 2.6 million, end of Dec.’17 to 2.0 million, end of July’18); while the numbers of returnees has increased (from 3.2 million, end of Dec.’17 to 4.0 million, end of July.’18).

▪ 29.4% of the 2.0 million IDPs are in camps, while 61.6% are currently in private settings (in rented accommodation or with host families); 8.9% remain in critical shelter arrangements (unfinished/abandoned building; school/religious buildings and informal settlements) and 0.2% in other unspecified shelter types.

▪ 97.5% of the returnees are in their habitual residence while 2.5% remain in private settings (in rented accommodation or with host families) and in critical shelter arrangement such as informal settlements, unfinished and abandoned buildings, schools, religious structures.

CURRENT CLUSTER INTERVENTIONS (1stJan. – 31 st July 2018)

▪ Out of the overall target of 1.9 million, 779,947 people have been assisted with NFI kits; 137,163 of which have also benefited from shelter interventions. The coverage for NFI kits stands at 41% of the cluster target; and the coverage for shelter stands at 7% of the cluster target. From the total reached beneficiaries:

▪ 520,055 people living in camps and informal settlements have been reached with NFI kits; 40,717 of which were provided with emergency shelter interventions.

▪ 156,953 highly vulnerable returnees have been reached with NFI kits; 91,790 of which were assisted with emergency repairs of war damaged houses including the provision of sealing-off kits.

▪ 24,364 highly vulnerable newly displaced have been reached with NFI kits; 823 of which were assisted with emergency shelter interventions.

▪ 78,575 highly vulnerable people who are not covered by social protection system have been assisted with NFI kits; 3,833 of which have been assisted with emergency upgrade/repair of basic shelters.

Cluster partners also distributed seasonal clothing to the most vulnerable; thus 22,617 babies (0-1 year), 80,546 infants (2-5 years), 98,297 children (6-11 years), 36,000 adolescents (12-18 years) and 7,371 adults (over 18 years) were reached, allowing them to improving their dignity but also to cope with cold weather conditions.

GAPS / Constraints and Key Critical Issue

▪ Though partners summer programs across the country are still ongoing, the Shelter Cluster has started an analysis across all IDP camps to understand the need for tent replacement, ahead of the winter season. Many shelters have reached and even surpassed their life span, and as such are not suitable anymore to protect IDPs from the cold weather. This exercise is closely coordinated with all Cluster partners and the Government.