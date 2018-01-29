Shelter Cluster Factsheet: Iraq (Jan. - Dec. 2017)

NEEDS ANALYSIS

As per the IOM-led DTM report, 2.61 million IDPs and 3.22 million Returnees have been identified across the country, from January 2014 to 31st December 2017.

▪ 26% of the 2.61 million IDPs are in Camps, while 50% are currently in private settings (in rentals and in host families); 11% remain in critical shelter arrangements (unfinished/abandoned building; school/religious buildings and informal settlements) and 13% in other unspecified shelter types.

▪ Ninewa, Anbar, Salah-al Din, Kirkuk, Diyala, Baghdad, Erbil and Dahuk governorates have so far registered returnees, which number has significantly increased (from 1.4 million beginning of Jan.’17 to 3.22 million, end of Dec.’17); 96% of the returnees are in their habitual residence while 4% remains in rented accommodations and critical shelter arrangement such as informal settlements, unfinished and abandoned buildings, schools, religious structures, and in private settings.

▪ Most of the highly vulnerable families, who have returned, remain in need of shelter support.

CURRENT CLUSTER INTERVENTIONS (1st Jan. – 31st Dec. 2017)

▪ Out of the overall target of 2.3 million, 2,024,280 people have been assisted with NFI kits; 1,463,712 of which have also benefited from shelter interventions. The coverage for NFI kits stands at 87% of the cluster target; and the coverage for shelter stands at 63% of the cluster target. From the total reached beneficiaries, 1,910,490 of vulnerable people were provided with safe and appropriate critical life-saving NFI kits, 1,064,658 of which benefited from appropriate emergency shelter interventions in first line response. In second line response, 384,432 people were assisted with shelter upgrade and basic repair interventions including 113,790 people with critical lifesaving NFI kits replenishment and 14,622 people were assisted in full cluster response, in order to expand safe, dignified shelter and housing options in accordance with the cluster agreed standards.

▪ In addition, 1,147,992 vulnerable people were provided with customized NFI items, which are based on the household specific needs.

▪ Cluster partners have been supporting infrastructures maintenance activities in more than 19 camps and 4 emergency sites such as construction of communal shading, kitchen; rehabilitation of fences, road, maintenance of drainage channels and electricity network

▪ Winter programmes keep ongoing all out across the country in and out of camps.

GAPS / Constraints and Key Critical Issue

▪ 2017 HRP funding covered around 53% of NFI overall achievements and 48% of Shelter overall achievements.

▪ While many IDPs have started returning and the camps are being consolidated or even closed, lack of adequate housing in their areas of origin is one of the important factors that slows down a safe and durable return process.