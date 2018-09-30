Shelter Cluster Factsheet: Iraq (Jan. - Aug. 2018)

NEEDS ANALYSIS

As per the IOM-led DTM report, 1.92 million IDPs and 4.03 million Returnees have been identified across the country, from January 2014 to 31st August 2018.

The number of IDPs keep decreasing (from 2.6 million, end of Dec.’17 to 1.92 million, end of Aug.’18); while the numbers of returnees has increased (from 3.2 million, end of Dec.’17 to 4.03 million, end of Aug.’18).

▪ 29.7% of the 1.92 million IDPs are in camps, while 61.5% are currently in private settings (in rented accommodation or with host families); 8.6% remain in critical shelter arrangements (unfinished/abandoned building; school/religious buildings and informal settlements) and 0.1% in other unspecified shelter types.

▪ 97.6% of the returnees are in their habitual residence while 2.4% remain in private settings (in rented accommodation or with host families) and in critical shelter arrangement such as informal settlements, unfinished and abandoned buildings, schools, religious structures.

CURRENT CLUSTER INTERVENTIONS (1st Jan. – 31st Aug. 2018)

▪ Out of the overall target of 1.9 million, 872,764 people have been assisted with NFI kits; 139,599 of which have also benefited from shelter interventions. The coverage for NFI kits stands at 46% of the cluster target; and the coverage for shelter stands at 7% of the cluster target. From the total reached beneficiaries:

▪ 586,608 people living in camps and informal settlements have been reached with NFI kits; 41,300 of which were provided with emergency shelter interventions.

▪ 179,896 highly vulnerable returnees have been reached with NFI kits; 92,514 of which were assisted with emergency repairs of war damaged houses including the provision of sealing-off kits.

▪ 24,364 highly vulnerable newly displaced have been reached with NFI kits; 823 of which were assisted with emergency shelter interventions.

▪ 81,896 highly vulnerable people who are not covered by social protection system have been assisted with NFI kits; 4,962 of which have been assisted with emergency upgrade/repair of basic shelters.

▪ Cluster partners also distributed seasonal clothing to the most vulnerable; thus 22,617 babies (0-1 year), 80,546 infants (2-5 years), 98,297 children (6-11 years), 36,000 adolescents (12-18 years) and 7,371 adults (over 18 years) were reached, allowing them to improving their dignity but also to cope with cold weather conditions.

GAPS / Constraints and Key Critical Issue

▪ During summer, air water coolers to alleviate harsh living conditions inside the tents, has been a great need for IDPs in camps. The Ministry of Migration and Displacement (MoMD) has been supporting the distribution of that item, to cover the needs on a timely manner.

Other cluster partners have meanwhile completed distributions of extra water jerrycans, cool boxes, and in some instances solar/rechargeable fans.