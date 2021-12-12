Seventh report of the Special Adviser and Head of the United Nations Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by Da’esh/Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (S/2021/974) [EN/AR]

Summary

The seventh report on the activities of the United Nations Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by Da’esh/Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant is submitted pursuant to Security Council resolution 2597 (2021).

During the reporting period, the Team accelerated its investigative activities and re-established full field-based operational capacity. By harnessing its enhanced evidence-collection and analytical capacity, the Team has moved closer to the establishment of a comprehensive evidence-base capable of supporting the prosecution of senior Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as Da’esh) members responsible for international crimes committed against the communities of Iraq.

In November, a further milestone was reached in the core investigative work of the Team, with a third case brief completed in relation to its investigation into the mass killing of predominantly Shia prisoners at Badush prison on 10 June 2014. Synthesizing witness accounts, forensic evidence from mass grave excavations, satellite imagery, documentary material collected from Iraqi counterparts and internal ISIL digital records extracted from battlefield evidence, the Team has establis hed a strong legal basis for the prosecution of perpetrators in national jurisdictions. Moving forward, this investigation will seek to expand its scope in order to capture a broader picture of ISIL criminal activity in the lead-up to its occupation of Mosul in 2014.

Investigations by the Team into the use of chemical and biological weapons by ISIL in Iraq have also moved forward rapidly. Based on testimonial, digital, documentary and forensic evidence, the Team has identified approximately 3,000 potential victims and witnesses of chemical weapons attacks carried out by ISIL.

Analysis of previously unaccessed internal ISIL documentation on its chemical weapons programme shows the strategic planning undertaken in anticipation of the development of such weapons, including the use of Mosul University as a centre for research and development.

The work of the dedicated Financial Crimes Unit of the Team has benefited from close collaboration with Iraqi authorities. Focusing its investigative activities on Bayt al-Mal, the central ISIL treasury, the Team has uncovered evidence detailing the internal administrative functioning of this department and how its actions directly supported the ability of ISIL to carry out international crimes. This work has further revealed that a network of senior ISIL leadership acted as trusted financiers, diverting wealth generated through acts of pillage, theft and the broader persecution of religious minorities across Iraq. In line with its terms of reference, the Team has shared these findings with Iraqi authorities, setting a basis for joint case-building and potential prosecutions in Iraq.

A major evidence-digitization project led by the Team has entered a new phase of operational output. Within the reporting period, over 2,000,000 pages of documentary evidence from Iraqi courts have been archived and digitized in line with international standards, with priority documentation incorporated into the evidence holdings of the Team. The Team is currently supporting the digitization of over 25,000 documents a day, all of which had previously only been available in paper copy and often stored in insecure conditions.

The work of the Team remains founded on its excellent cooperation with the Government of Iraq, and in particular with the committee designated by the Government to coordinate with the Team. Consistent with that spirit of collaboration, the Team has redoubled its efforts to provide meaningful support to Iraqi authorities in their efforts to strengthen national investigations into ISIL crimes. Emphasis has been placed on delivering a holistic and complementary range of assistance to Iraqi counterparts, with the ultimate objective of finalizing comprehensive case briefs with Iraqi authorities capable of supporting the prosecutions of key ISIL members in Iraq responsible for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.

Along with the evidence-digitization measures outlined above, this comprehensive approach involves the provision of extensive training in the collection and presentation of digital evidence and in the collection of forensic evidence from mass grave sites, and the recent successful completion of an advanced training programme for Iraqi investigative judges in international criminal law.

Following the reduction of restrictions relating to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Iraq, the Team has moved to rapidly restart mass grave excavation activities in cooperation with Iraqi authorities, and in line with the joint mass grave investigations strategy adopted in 2020. Excavations near to Badush prison recommenced in November 2021 and are anticipated to be completed by the end of 2021, while an additional return of remains ceremony in relation to victims of the mass killings carried out at Kuju village will take place in December.

Through close cooperation with Iraqi authorities, the Team has also deepened its support for domestic proceedings globally. This has included facilitation of the arrest of individuals believed to be active ISIL members. The exploitation of ISIL internal documentation collected by the Team, providing an insight into the individual activities of its members, has been key in supporting the investigative and prosecutorial work of domestic authorities.

Reflecting the increased momentum in its work, the Team looks forward in the next reporting period to the anticipated first prosecutions of ISIL members for international crimes, drawing on evidence collected pursuant to Security Council resolution 2379 (2017).