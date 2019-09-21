Security Council unanimously extends mandate of UNITAD

Baghdad, Iraq, 20 September 2019 – The Security Council remains united and resolute in its support of the work carried out by the United Nations Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by Da’esh/ISIL (UNITAD), as members today unanimously voted to extend its mandate for another year, until 21 September 2020.

At the request of the Government of Iraq, the Security Council decided to extend the mandate of the United Nations Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by Da’esh/ISIL (UNITAD) for one year, as it continues its work to support domestic efforts to hold Da’esh members accountable by collecting, preserving and storing evidence of the most serious crimes committed in Iraq in line with the highest possible standards.

Through resolution 2490 (2019), adopted unanimously, the Council further reaffirmed its support for resolution 2379 (2017) which created the investigative team headed by Special Adviser Mr. Karim A. A. Khan QC, and referred to the terms of reference contained in document (S/2018/119).

The Council reaffirmed in the resolution its respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence and unity of Iraq, welcomed the Government of Iraq’s considerable efforts to defeat Da’esh/ISIL, and took note of the request for the renewal of UNITAD’s mandate.

The Council further noted that Da’esh/ISIL constitutes a global threat to international peace and security. It condemned the crimes the organisation committed, and recognised that holding those responsible accountable will further expose these crimes as being used as a tactic of terrorism, and recognised that UNITAD’s work could assist in efforts to counter terrorism and violent extremism.

Upon adoption of the resolution, Special Adviser Khan underlined the commitment of the team to work in close cooperation with the Government of Iraq to deliver on the promise made to survivors through resolution 2379 (2017), and noted that the unanimous support of the international community remained vital in the successful delivery of UNITAD’s mandate. “The delivery of meaningful accountability through the work of UNITAD will ultimately be the product of a partnership, between our team and the Government of Iraq, and with the engagement and support of all communities in Iraq. The unanimous backing of the Council today, at the request of the Government of Iraq, represents an important recognition of progress made to date, but we have much more to do”. Mr. Khan added that UNITAD will redouble efforts to work in close cooperation with the Iraqi authorities so that the justice so long promised to those communities most impacted by ISIL crimes may be delivered.