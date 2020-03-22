Security Council Report Monthly Forecast, March 2020

Overview

In March, China has the presidency. It will have three signature events. The first is a debate on countering terrorism and extremism in Africa. Potential briefers are Secretary-General António Guterres and Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat. The second is an open debate on “Upholding Multilateralism and promoting political settlement of disputes”. The anticipated briefers are Guterres, General Assembly President Tijjani Muhammad-Bande and the President of the International Court of Justice, Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf. The third event is a debate on “UN peacekeeping operations: Better capacity building, more safety and security”. Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix and Under-Secretary-General for Operational Support Atul Khare are expected to brief.

Several meetings on Sudan are expected. The Council is likely to adopt a resolution establishing a follow-on presence to UNAMID by 31 March. Prior to this, the Council expects to receive a briefing on the special report of the Secretary-General and the Chairperson of the AU Commission, followed by consultations. In addition, the chair of the 1591 Sudan Sanctions Committee, Ambassador Sven Jürgenson (Estonia), will provide the quarterly briefing on the committee’s work.

Other meetings on African issues include: - DRC, on the Secretary-General’s most recent report on MONUSCO; - Libya, on the Secretary-General’s report on UNSMIL and an update from the chair of the 1970 Libya Sanctions Committee; - South Sudan, an update on UNMISS and the renewal of the mission’s mandate; and - Somalia, the renewal of the mandate of UNSOM.

The Council will have the monthly briefing and consultations on Yemen. It will also receive the monthly briefings on the humanitarian situation, the political process and the use of chemical weapons in Syria.

There will be a briefing on developments in Iraq and on the two latest Secretary-General’s reports—on UNAMI and on the issue of missing Kuwaiti and third-country nationals and missing Kuwaiti property, including the national archives.

Other Middle East issues that will be considered include: - Golan Heights, on the UNDOF report and most recent developments; - Israel/Palestine, the regular briefing and consultations; and - Lebanon, an update on the implementation of resolution 1701, which called for a cessation of hostilities between the Shi’a militant group Hezbollah and Israel in 2006.

The Council is also expected to adopt a resolution renewing the mandate of the Panel of Experts of the 1718 DPRK Sanctions Committee.

A briefing of the 1540 Committee on non-state actors and weapons of mass destruction is also anticipated during the month.

There will also be the quarterly debate on Afghanistan.