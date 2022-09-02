Security Council Press Statement on Iraq Unrest [EN/AR/KU]

The members of the Security Council condemned the violence throughout Iraq on August 29 and 30 and expressed deep concern over reported deaths and injuries. They took note of the Iraqi government’s efforts to restore order.

The members of the Security Council appealed for calm and restraint and welcomed statements by parties calling for all to refrain from further violence. They urged all parties to peacefully resolve their political differences, to respect the rule of law, the right of peaceful assembly, and Iraqi institutions, and to avoid violence.

The members of the Security Council strongly urged all parties and actors to engage, without further delay, in a peaceful and constructive dialogue to advance reforms and chart a constructive way forward.