Security Council Press Statement on Iraq-Kuwait [EN/AR/KU]

The members of the Security Council welcomed the ongoing cooperation between Iraq and Kuwait in the search for missing Kuwaiti and third-country nationals. They welcomed Kuwait’s conclusion of the identification process of human remains recovered from Samawah in Iraq and transferred to Kuwait in 2019 and 2020. They noted that 59 sets of remains were identified as Kuwaiti and third country nationals. They also noted that Kuwait transferred to Iraq the 6 sets of remains that were not matched against its missing persons database.

The members of the Security Council reiterated their deepest sympathy to the families of the missing and expressed their condolences for the lives lost.

The members of the Security Council commended the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the Tripartite Mechanism, and the United Nations Assistance Mission in Iraq (UNAMI) for their role in facilitating the implementation of resolution 2107 (2013) to resolve outstanding issues related to missing Kuwaiti and third-country nationals. They welcomed the sustained commitment of the Government of Iraq to return all remaining Kuwaiti property and encouraged the Government of Iraq to continue its search for the missing property, in particular to reinvigorate its search for the missing Kuwaiti national archives.

The members of the Security Council expressed their appreciation to the Government of Iraq for its efforts to fulfil all remaining obligations in accordance with relevant Security Council resolutions