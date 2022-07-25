Security Council Press Statement on Attack in Dohuk Province of Iraq

SC/14980

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Ronaldo Costa Filho (Brazil):

The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the attack in Dohuk province of Iraq on 20 July 2022. The attack resulted in at least nine civilian deaths, including children.

The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government of Iraq and the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured, and expressed their support for the Iraqi authorities in their investigations.

The members of the Security Council urged all Member States to cooperate actively with the Government of Iraq and all other relevant authorities in support of these investigations.

The members of the Security Council reiterated their support for the independence, sovereignty, unity, territorial integrity, democratic process and prosperity of Iraq.

