Security Council Extends Mandate of United Nations Assistance Mission in Iraq, Unanimously Adopting Resolution 2522 (2020)

SC/14200

The Security Council decided unanimously to extend the mandate of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) until 31 May 2021, during a 29 May videoconference meeting*.

In adopting resolution 2522 (2020), the Council further decided that the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of UNAMI, at the request of the Government of Iraq, shall prioritize the provision of advice, support and assistance to the Government and people of Iraq on advancing inclusive, political dialogue and national and community-level reconciliation.

By the resolution’s terms, the Council also decided that the Special Representative and Head of Mission shall further advise, support and assist the Government with regard to several initiatives, including constitutional reviews, security sector reform and planning and executing free and fair Iraqi-led, Iraqi-owned elections, and shall promote, support, and facilitate, in coordination with authorities, the delivery of humanitarian assistance, and implementation of programmes to improve the country’s capacity to provide effective essential civil and social services, among other things.

The Council also recognized that the security of United Nations personnel is essential for UNAMI to carry out its work for the benefit of Iraq’s people and called upon the Government to continue to provide security and logistical support to the United Nations presence in the country.

The Council had previously decided on 21 May 2019 to extend UNAMI’s mandate for one year through resolution 2470 (2019). (See Press Release SC/13819.)

Based on information received from the Security Council Affairs Division.

