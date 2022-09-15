Security Council Extends Mandate of Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by Da'esh/ISIL, Unanimously Adopting 2651 (2022)

9131ST MEETING (AM)

15 SEPTEMBER 2022

The Security Council decided today to extend the mandate of the United Nations team tasked with investigating crimes committed by Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL/Da'esh), as well as the Special Adviser leading it.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2651 (2022) (to be issued as document S/RES/2651 (2022)), the 15-member organ --- taking note of a 12 September request from the Government of Iraq --- renewed until 17 September 2023 the mandate of the United Nations Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by Da'esh/Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, also known by the acronym UNITAD.

Reaffirming the terms of resolution 2379 (2017), by which the Team was first established, members decided that any further extension will be decided at the request of the Government of Iraq, or any other Government that has requested the Team to collect evidence of acts committed by ISIL/Da'esh in its territory that may amount to war crimes, crimes against humanity or genocide.

The Council also requested the Special Adviser to continue to submit and present reports on the Team's activities to the organ every 180 days.

