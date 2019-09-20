Security Council Extends Mandate of Investigative Team Holding ISIL/Da’esh Accountable for Crimes in Iraq, Adopting Resolution 2490 (2019)

SC/13958

The Security Council today decided to extend until 21 September 2020 the mandate of the United Nations Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by Da’esh/Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (UNITAD).

Established through resolution 2379 (2017), the Investigative Team is tasked with supporting domestic efforts to hold Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL/Da’esh) accountable for its actions in Iraq.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2490 (2019), the Council said any further mandate extension would be decided at the request of the Government of Iraq or any other Government that has requested the Investigative Team to collect evidence of acts that may amount to war crimes, crimes against humanity or genocide committed by ISIL/Da’esh.

The 15-member organ went on to request the Special Adviser, who heads the Investigative Team, to continue to submit and present reports to the Council on its activities every 180 days.

The Special Adviser, Karim Asad Ahmad Khan, briefed the Council most recently on 15 July. (See Press Release SC/13882.)

The meeting began at 10:02 a.m. and ended at 10:04 a.m.

For information media. Not an official record.