20 Sep 2019

Security Council Extends Mandate of Investigative Team Holding ISIL/Da’esh Accountable for Crimes in Iraq, Adopting Resolution 2490 (2019)

Report
from UN Security Council
Published on 20 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (192.36 KB)

SC/13958

The Security Council today decided to extend until 21 September 2020 the mandate of the United Nations Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by Da’esh/Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (UNITAD).

Established through resolution 2379 (2017), the Investigative Team is tasked with supporting domestic efforts to hold Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL/Da’esh) accountable for its actions in Iraq.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2490 (2019), the Council said any further mandate extension would be decided at the request of the Government of Iraq or any other Government that has requested the Investigative Team to collect evidence of acts that may amount to war crimes, crimes against humanity or genocide committed by ISIL/Da’esh.

The 15-member organ went on to request the Special Adviser, who heads the Investigative Team, to continue to submit and present reports to the Council on its activities every 180 days.

The Special Adviser, Karim Asad Ahmad Khan, briefed the Council most recently on 15 July. (See Press Release SC/13882.)

The meeting began at 10:02 a.m. and ended at 10:04 a.m.

For information media. Not an official record.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.