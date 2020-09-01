Security Council Announces Failure to Adopt Text on Prosecuting, Rehabilitating Foreign Terrorist Fighters, by Vote of 14 in Favour, 1 Against

SC/14292

The Security Council, in a videoconference meeting* on 31 August, announced that a draft resolution aimed at advancing measures to prosecute, rehabilitate and reintegrate foreign terrorist fighters did not pass owing to a negative vote by a permanent member.

By a vote of 14 in favour to 1 against (United States), the 15-member organ failed to adopt the text, which would have repeated calls for continuous implementation of measures regarding prosecution, rehabilitation and reintegration of foreign terrorist fighters, as laid out in previous resolutions.

By the draft, the Council would have re-emphasized that women associated with foreign terrorist fighters returning or relocating to and from conflict may have served in many different roles, including as supporters, facilitators or perpetrators of terrorist acts and therefore may require special focus when developing tailored prosecution, rehabilitation and reintegration measures. The Council would have also asked for such measures to include long-term methods to counter violent extremism conducive to terrorism, and incitement to commit terrorist acts.

The Council would have recognized the significant challenge of radicalization to terrorism and terrorist recruitment in prisons and acknowledge the need to prevent these facilities from serving as potential incubators for radicalization to terrorism and terrorist recruitment, as well as ensure that prisons can serve to rehabilitate and reintegrate prisoners.

[Security Council resolutions are currently adopted through a written procedure vote under temporary, extraordinary and provisional measures implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as set out in a letter (document S/2020/253) by its President for March (China).]