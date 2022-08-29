Secretary-General Urges Steps to De-escalate Situation in Iraq

SG/SM/21428

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General has been following with concern the ongoing protests in Iraq today, during which demonstrators entered government buildings. He is particularly concerned about reports of casualties. He appeals for calm and restraint and urges all relevant actors to take immediate steps to de-escalate the situation and avoid any violence.

The Secretary-General strongly urges all parties and actors to rise above their differences and to engage, without further delay, in a peaceful and inclusive dialogue on a constructive way forward.

