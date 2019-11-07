07 Nov 2019

Secretary-General Expresses Serious Concern over Rising number of Deaths, Injuries during Iraq Protests, Urging All Actors to Refrain from Violence

Report
from UN Secretary-General
Published on 06 Nov 2019

SG/SM/19847

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General expresses his serious concern over the rising number of deaths and injuries during the ongoing demonstrations in Iraq. Reports of the continued use of live ammunition against demonstrators are disturbing.

The Secretary-General urges all actors to refrain from violence and to investigate all acts of violence seriously. He renews his appeal for meaningful dialogue between the Government and demonstrators.

