11 Sep 2019

Secretary-General Expresses Deep Sorrow over Loss of Life, Injuries at Iraq Shrine

Report
from UN Secretary-General
11 Sep 2019

SG/SM/19729

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General learned with deep sorrow of the loss of life and injuries that occurred near the Imam Hussein shrine in Karbala, Iraq.

A large number of worshippers were present on the site to commemorate Ashura, including nationals from Iraq and other countries.

The Secretary-General expresses his deepest sympathies to the families of the deceased and wishes a speedy recovery for the injured. The United Nations stands ready to support the Government in dealing with this tragedy.



