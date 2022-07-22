Secretary-General Condemns Deadly Attack In Iraq’s Kurdistan Region

SG/SM/21380

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General condemns the deadly artillery shelling yesterday in the Zakho district of Dohuk Governorate, Kurdistan region of Iraq, that reportedly killed 8 civilians and injured 23 others.

The Secretary-General calls for a prompt and thorough investigation into the incident to determine the circumstances surrounding the attack and to ensure accountability.

The Secretary-General expresses his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wishes the injured a speedy recovery.