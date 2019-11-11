11 Nov 2019

Samaritan’s Purse airlifts 20+ tons of critical relief supplies to aid Syrian refugees

Report
from Samaritan's Purse
Published on 11 Nov 2019
preview
Download PDF (57.16 KB)

BOONE, N.C., Nov. 11, 2019—Samaritan’s Purse is providing emergency relief to Syrian refugees in Iraq and internally displaced people (IDPs) in NE Syria. At the request of the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR), the international Christian relief organization deployed a team of more than 25 disaster response specialists. Since mid-October, Samaritan’s Purse has helped thousands of displaced people through the distribution of blankets, hygiene kits, food parcels and clean water.

On November 11, the organization’s DC-8 aircraft delivered more than 20 tons of emergency relief supplies to northern Iraq to aid displaced families. The cargo plane carried water filters, tarp for emergency shelter and children’s winterization kits including coats, boots and gloves—enough supplies to aid some 18,000 people.

“Thousands of Syrian refugees have fled devastating circumstances only to be met with harsh winter conditions as they arrive in northern Iraq. At Samaritan’s Purse, we’re called to go into difficult areas of war, famine and crisis to bring relief, but most importantly to bring God’s comfort and love to hurting people,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “Please pray for God’s comfort as families have left everything they know and for our teams as they bring critical relief to families who are suffering.”

Samaritan’s Purse is also repairing water, sanitation and hygiene infrastructure in Bardarash refugee camp, which recently became home to more than 15,000 displaced people. This project includes the repair of more than 500 latrines, shower facilities and water access points to help prevent the spread of disease. Samaritan’s Purse medical personnel continue to assess the healthcare situation in refugee camps in preparation to respond to the dire needs.

MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES

· Interview Kaitlyn Lahm, on the ground in northern Iraq

· Interview Ken Isaacs, vice president of international programs for Samaritan’s Purse

· Interview Aaron Ashoff, deputy director of international projects for Samaritan’s Purse

· High-quality photos and B-roll of Samaritan’s Purse aid in Iraq

Media Contact: Alyssa Benson; +1 828-266-5029, abenson@samaritan.org

Samaritan’s Purse has served the people of Iraq during times of need for more than two decades and has maintained a continuous presence in the country since 2008. In 2017 during the battle for Mosul, the organization ran an Emergency Field Hospital 11 miles from the front lines, providing life-saving medical care to approximately 4,000 victims of war and performing more than 1,700 major surgeries.

Based in Boone, North Carolina, Samaritan’s Purse responds to physical and spiritual needs of individuals in crisis situations–especially in locations where few others are working. Led by President and CEO Franklin Graham, Samaritan’s Purse works in more than 100 countries to provide aid to victims of war, disease, disaster, poverty, famine and persecution. For more information, visit SamaritansPurse.org.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.