Iraq
Returns and Durable Solutions (ReDS) Assessment: Markaz Samarra Sub-district Samarra District, Salah Al-Din Governorate Preliminary Findings Presentation, Iraq (November 2021)
Attachments
Assessment Methodology
Multi-sectoral assessment tool, which combined qualitative and quantitative data
Data collection was done remotely by phone between 6 and 16 November 2021, adapted to the context of the COVID-19 pandemic
Purposive sampling methods were employed to identify KIs. Findings should therefore be considered as indicative.
Methodology based on key informant interviews (KIIs)