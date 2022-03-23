Iraq
Returns and Durable Solutions (ReDS) Assessment: Markaz Al-Kaim Sub-district Al-Kaim District, Anbar Governorate Preliminary Findings Presentation, Iraq (February 2022)
Attachments
Assessment Methodology
Multi-sectoral assessment tool, which combined qualitative and quantitative data.
Data collection was done remotely by phone between 1 and 12 February 2022, adapted to the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Purposive sampling methods were employed to identify KIs. Findings should therefore be considered as indicative.
Methodology based on key informant interviews (KIIs).