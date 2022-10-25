Returns and Durable Solutions (ReDS) Assessment, Al-Rayhana Sub-district Ana District, Anbar Governorate, Iraq Preliminary Findings Presentation (8/2022)

Key Findings

Recent returns reportedly positively impacted the community due to the perceived improvement of safety and security, increased economic activity, reactivation of the agriculture sector, and due to their perceived improvement of basic services.

Reportedly, expected returns may positively impact the private sector, access to basic services, and social bonds between households in the sub-district.

Access to housing and housing rehabilitation in Al-Rayhana was one of the most reported barriers for returns, the third most commonly reported community need, and the second most needed activity to encourage further returns to the sub-district.

Further efforts to support livelihoods, healthcare, housing rehabilitation, and access to public water services were frequently reported as primary community needs by SME, community leader, returnee, remainee and IDP from and in the community KIs.

The most challenging basic public sector to access was reportedly healthcare, followed by public water and education. Conditions at operational PHC, including a shortage of medical personnel and medicine, were reportedly the main factors negatively impacting access to healthcare in the sub-district.

Agriculture was the most frequently reported sector with the highest growth potential in Al-Rayhana for the 12 months following data collection. However, it was reported to be negatively affected at the time of data collection, mainly, due to the lack of support to farmers.

All the IDP KIs from the community reported that IDP households may feel welcome or very welcome and accepted if they return to Al-Rayhana. The majority of KIs reported that these households did not feel integrated in their AoDs, and the rest did not answer the question.

IDP KIs from Al-Rayhana frequently reported that the majority of the IDP households in the subdistrict interacted with other population groups in the sub-district.

All IDP KIs in Al-Rayhana reported that the majority of IDP households in the community felt welcome or very welcome in the sub-district, and they interacted with all groups. All KIs also reported that these households did not feel integrated in the sub-district.