Iraq
Returns and Durable Solutions (ReDS) Assessment: Al-Qahtaniya – Al-Baaj, Ninewa – Preliminary Findings Presentation, Iraq (September 2021)
Attachments
Assessment Methodology
➢ Used multi-sectoral assessment tool, which combined qualitative and quantitative data.
➢ Data collection was done remotely by phone between 27 July and 18 August 2021, adapted to the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.
➢ Purposive sampling methods were employed to identify KIs. Findings should therefore be considered as indicative.
➢ Methodology based on key informant interviews (KIIs).